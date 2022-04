THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — First responders are working to extinguish a vegetation fire in Thornton near Shadow Ridge Middle School.

The fire began before 2 p.m. but was considered contained by 2:30.

A total of eight units, seven from Thornton and one from North Metro, responded to the blaze.

Photos sent to FOX31 show thick smoke and flames spreading across a field.

