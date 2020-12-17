Thornton residents honor the sacrifice of fallen officers

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A Thornton resident and her husband erected a temporary fallen officer memorial in their front yard. It has the names of all law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty nationwide in 2020.

At first glance, you would mistaken it for a Christmas decoration, but upon closer look, you’ll see something quite different.

Cindy and her husband put it up after Thanksgiving this year to honor the men and women in law-enforcement who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“I’ve always known they are out there protecting us, keeping us safe, and that I get to sleep in my bed at night because they are out there,” she said.

Cindy and her husband are just ordinary citizens who appreciate what law enforcement does for society.

“They will see more in one day than I will see in a lifetime, and they go home to their family and they have to leave it all behind,” said Cindy.

Cindy wanted to thank the men and women who she says, put their lives at risk so we don’t have to. She is doing so with her own fallen officer appreciation memorial.

“There were so many officers. Let’s make a display in our front yard so people could see the sacrifice that these officers have made,” she said.

There are 280 blue ribbons gently blowing in the breeze. All have fallen on duty, nationwide, in 2020.