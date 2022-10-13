DENVER (KDVR) — Lawn Love ranked over 180 of the largest cities in the United States to determine the best cities for beer lovers in 2022.

Denver and Thornton both made the list, but they were ranked on opposite parts of the list.

According to Lawn Lover, Denver is ranked as the number two best city for beer lovers in the country. Meanwhile, Thornton ranks as the 175th worst city overall out of 182 cities on the list.

The top city for beer lovers is Seattle Washington. The worst city is Brownsville, Texas.

Here are some other Colorado cities that made the list:

2. Denver

30. Fort Collins

67. Aurora

72. Colorado Springs

175. Thornton

Lawn Love created the rankings based on the following factors:

Access

Establishment quality

Beer quality

Affordability

Community

The data came from the U.S. Census Bureau, National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, international beer awards, the Great American Beer Festival, among other sources.