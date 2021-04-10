Thornton police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect following officer-involved shooting

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Thornton have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect after an officer-involved shooting on Friday.
The suspect, 36-year-old Raymond Michael James Quintana, is considered armed and dangerous and is carrying a handgun. He is described as having multiple tattoos as seen in the photos below.
Quintana is said to have been involved in an incident during which a man allegedly fired shots during a traffic stop around 8:30 a.m. on Friday in the area of 115th and Colorado Boulevard.
The incident forced a nearby elementary school to be placed on Secure Alert.
If you see Quintana, police are asking to call 911 or the Thornton Police Tip-Line at 720-977-5069.