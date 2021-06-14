Thornton police officer hurt in crash

A Thornton Police Department motorcycle officer was hurt in a crash on June 14, 2021. (KDVR)

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A Thornton police officer was transported to an area hospital Monday after roadway crash.

Thornton Police said the officer’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening. The officer was on a motorcycle in the crash with one other driver, who was uninjured.

It happened in the 12600 block of North Washington Street, Thornton Police said. They tweeted about the crash at 4:20 p.m.

Because an officer is involved, Colorado State Patrol will investigate, according to Thornton Police.

Traffic crash involving a TPD motor officer in 12600 blk N. Washington St. The officer has been transported to an area hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver is uninjured. CSP will investigate as standard procedure when ofc involved. pic.twitter.com/Ze0NRzahqg — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) June 14, 2021