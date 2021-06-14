Thornton police officer hurt in crash

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A Thornton police officer was transported to an area hospital Monday after roadway crash.
Thornton Police said the officer’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening. The officer was on a motorcycle in the crash with one other driver, who was uninjured.
It happened in the 12600 block of North Washington Street, Thornton Police said. They tweeted about the crash at 4:20 p.m.
Because an officer is involved, Colorado State Patrol will investigate, according to Thornton Police.