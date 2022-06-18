The specific joke was not detailed in the affidavit released by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. (Getty Images)

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) – Investigators from the Thornton Police Department need the public’s help identifying and locating the person responsible for a shooting that occurred early Friday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on June 17, several calls about gunfire ringing out along the 8600 block of Mariposa Street were reported to Thornton dispatch.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: Gunshots near 8600 block of Mariposa St

According to the officers who arrived on the scene, they discovered a good amount of spent shell casings but did not locate any victims or suspects. They did, however, discover vehicles and residences that had been struck by gunfire.

Again, this investigation is ongoing and if you have any information that could lead to the closing of this case, please reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. If your input leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a $2,000 reward.