Police in Thornton are looking to locate the owner of this malnourished Doberman. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DENVER (KDVR) — Police are investigating an animal cruelty case after an “extremely malnourished” dog was found in Thornton.

The Thornton Police Department tweeted about a four or 5-year-old male Doberman that was found on Aug. 7 near East 120th Avenue and Quebec Street. The area is just north of the Adams County McIntosh Dairy Conservation Easement park.

According to police, the pup was extremely malnourished and is currently under medical care. Thornton PD believes this is an animal cruelty investigation.

Now, police need help identifying the dog’s owner.

Anyone who may have information on the Doberman or his owner is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.