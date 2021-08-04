Thornton police investigating shooting near apartments

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Thornton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the roadway near the North Creek apartment complex.

Police say it happened in the roadway in the approximate 8800 block of Huron Street. There are no known injuries at this time.

Thornton police say the community is not in danger.

“Shooting is not active and is preliminarily thought to be between two vehicles that have since left the area,” the department tweeted. “No current risk to the community. Scene/roadway still being processed by investigators. Roadway closed for an unknown period of time.”

Police closed northbound Huron Street from 88th Ave. to 91st Ave. while the investigation is underway.

