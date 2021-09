THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) – A woman was shot in the 9700 block of Welby Road early Sunday morning, Thornton police said on twitter.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries.

Police say one adult male is in custody.

The surrounding community is not in danger, according to police.

