Thornton PD: Wrong-way impaired driver crashes into 2 officers’ cars

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — An impaired driver going the wrong way crashed into to Thornton Police Department vehicles Thursday night, according to police.

The crash occurred about 9:55 p.m. near Thornton Parkway and Civic Center Drive.

TPD said the “DUI driver” of an SUV was going westbound in the eastbound lanes of Thornton Parkway. The driver crashed into two TPD vehicles which were turning eastbound from Civic Center Drive.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

The Thornton officers suffered minor injuries.

Thornton Parkway was closed in the area. It has since reopened.

This is a developing news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.