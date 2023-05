A child was found in Thornton, and officers are looking for his parents (Credit: Thornton Police Department)

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Thornton are looking for the parents of a child who was found Wednesday afternoon.

The child, who said his first name is “Jaime,” is 7 to 10 years old, and is comfortable being with officers but did not give his full name or where he lives. He was found in the 9100 block of Gale Boulevard.

Anyone who recognizes the child was asked to call 911 immediately.