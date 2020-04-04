Thornton parents held on child abuse and drug charges after being found near the US-Mexico border

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — After searching for five days, a Thornton 2-year-old and her parents were found near the U.S.-Mexico border just south of San Diego Friday night. Now, the two adults, Liu Nei Li and Zaiqiao Feng are being held on child abuse and drug charges.

Li and Feng are currently being held in San Diego awaiting extradition to Colorado.

The 2-year-old is safe and in protective custody.

Relatives contacted police earlier this week after finding the family’s 5-year-old daughter in the front yard of the home unattended.

The 5-year-old said the parents were going to the grocery store.

Upon executing a search warrant at the home, authorities found an illegal marijuana grow.

The parents and toddler were unharmed when found Friday night.

The investigation is ongoing.