THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann is seeking a permanent protection order against a man who claims to be one of her biggest supporters.

“Until Jan Kulmann is re-elected mayor, until we make Thornton the most MAGA city in Colorado, I’m not going to stop (supporting her),” Danny Kulmann said in an interview with the Problem Solvers outside the Adams County Justice Center.

“Danny Kulmann” is a Make American Great Again character created by Thornton resident Dariush Namazi.

Thornton satirist dons MAGA cap in character

Since June 3, Namazi has been attending Thornton city events dressed up in a red T-shirt that says “#JANK” while donning a red MAGA baseball cap as he records selfies of himself attempting to talk with the mayor and other city officials.

At a June 9 Pride event in Thornton, Namazi recorded himself as “Danny Kullman” asking the mayor, “How are we making Thornton great today? Jan, how do you feel about all these trans people around children?”

At another city event at a Thornton park, Namazi walked up to the mayor’s tent and recorded himself as “Danny Kulmann,” where he once again brought up transgender people. He asked the mayor, “How do you feel about trans children? Do you feel like we’re doing enough to stop the trans community?”

Dariush Namazi as “Danny Kulmann” (left), and at right, Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann leaves Adams County Court on July 5, 2023 (KDVR)

Mayor Kulmann’s response

Kulmann doesn’t respond to Namazi’s questions directly, but she did reference his behavior at the end of the public comment section of a June 13 city council meeting, where she was recorded saying the following:

“I need to warn everyone about a member of the community with a fake profile online. This person is using my last name to post hateful information online. He has harassed me at multiple city events posting this hate openly on my page and sending me messages privately. I want to be very clear: What this man is saying is wrong. He is purposefully making statements that hurt people based on their beliefs and claiming that they are mine. They are not. He does not speak for me. He annoyed members at Thorntonfest, he harassed me at the Ward 1 ice cream social. He harassed me as I was leaving our Pride festival. He impersonated a hate-filled protest at another event in the county and in fact his demeanor and theatrics continue to turn aggressive to the point where I don’t feel comfortable bringing my daughter to city events. And if you know him, I’m asking for your help. I’m asking for your help in getting him to stop, and to my fellow female elected officials, I’m asking for your help as well. This is something none of us should put up with and we should be supporting each other when it comes to feeling safe in public.” Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann

Mayor Kulmann was likely referring to Ward 2 candidate Roberta Ayala. Namazi’s wife is a campaign volunteer for Ayala, and Namazi himself once handed out her campaign fliers door-to-door. But he has since stopped volunteering for Ayala after he took on the Danny Kulmann persona.

When the Problem Solvers asked Ayala if she thought Namazi was harassing or stalking the mayor, she responded, “I haven’t seen any evidence of it.”

When asked if she thought Namazi should stop acting as Danny Kulmann, she replied,

“It’s not something I would do personally for activism. It’s his choice. It is First Amendment protected free speech at this point.”

Lawyer argues protective order would violate 1A

On June 22, Mayor Kulmann sought a temporary protection order mandating that Dariush Namazi/Danny Kulmann stay at least 15 feet away from her, writing, “She has asked him to stay away from her, to stop contacting her and to stop filming her, but he refuses to do. When she asks him to step back, he gets closer. His behavior has been escalating over the last two weeks, and at an event, he bumped into me.”

On July 5, an Adams County judge granted the mayor a continuance of the protection order until July 18 so Kulmann could obtain police body camera video, which her attorney said will prove she’s a victim of harassment and stalking.

Namazi’s attorney is Steven Zansberg, who’s known to represent FOX31 and other media outlets on cases concerning the First Amendment, open meeting laws and issues of transparency with law enforcement and government agencies.

Zansberg has filed a motion to immediately dismiss the protection order, saying it’s an illegal act of prior restraint that seeks to muzzle the words of a political activist.

Satirist in character: ‘I would never harass or stalk anyone’

Namazi agreed to speak with FOX31 after the July 5 court hearing, but only after changing clothes into his Danny Kulmann character.

He told the Problem Solvers, “Jan Kullman, she has a right to not hear from the constituents she doesn’t want to hear from. If she wants to hear from the people that support her, great. If she wants to not hear from someone who she says is a troublemaker, then that person’s voice should be silenced.”

When asked if has harassed or stalked the mayor, Namazi responded as Danny Kulmann: “I would never harass or stalk anyone. I’m a massive supporter of Jan Kulmann, and that would be off-base to say that.”

Namazi has created a Facebook page as Danny Kulmann. His postings suggest in a satirical fashion that he does agree with the mayor’s past decisions to support fracking near Thornton schools, or her successful effort to remove a Democratic councilwoman who was accused of living out of district and helping replace her with a Republican councilmember.

When Kulmanm came to court on July 5, she had a police escort. She declined to speak with FOX31 after the hearing on the advice of her attorney, who asked her to wait until a judge decides on July 18 whether to make the protection order permanent.