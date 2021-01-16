Thornton man identified as pedestrian struck, killed on I-25 near Dacono

DACONO, Colo. (KDVR) — A 43-year-old Thornton man has been identified as the pedestrian who died after being struck by multiple vehicles on Interstate 25 near Dacono earlier this week.

The Weld County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Kenneth Neil Crandall.

On Thursday night, Crandall got into a crash on I-25 just south of Erie Parkway/Summit Boulevard (exit 232).

“As first responders were working the crash, Crandall reportedly ran into the southbound lanes of I-25, where he was struck by several vehicles,” the coroner’s office said.

Crandall was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating.

Crandall’s cause of death will be determined following the completion of autopsy and laboratory reports.