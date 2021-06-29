Thornton man booked on 1st-degree murder after woman’s body found in storage unit

Gregory Thomas, arrested for murder after woman’s body found in storage unit

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 36-year-old Thornton man was arrested on a count of first-degree murder after a woman’s body was found in a storage unit.

Gregory A. Thomas faces also faces a count of tampering with a deceased human body.

Deputies found the Commerce City woman’s body in a trash bin on May 20 after a storage facility property manager found human remains in a unit.

The facility is located in the 8700 block of Devonshire Boulevard in Thornton. The next day, detectives served a search for the home of the unit’s renter about a mile away.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said it found evidence of a crime scene when the residence was searched, and the coroner determined that the woman was shot and killed.

Deputies said Thomas fled to Washington after the body was discovered.

Thomas was arrested June 6 in Lynden, Washington, on an outstanding Colorado parole violation warrant. Thomas was transferred back to Colorado and housed at the Adams County Detention Facility.

While in jail, an arrest warrant for the homicide was issued on June 28.