DENVER (KDVR) — A hit-and-run suspect was arrested after he led police on a pursuit and barricaded himself inside his car.

On Tuesday night, the Thornton Police Department received a call about a crash involving a pedestrian near 84th Avenue and Interstate 25.

The male driver took off and left the victim with serious injuries.

According to police, the suspect stopped not too far from the original scene of the hit-and-run and barricaded himself inside the car when police approached.

Thornton Police deployed a K-9 in an attempt to get the suspect to surrender.

The suspect fled again and continued to drive down Washington Street to 84th Avenue. Eventually, police said the man stopped on the on-ramp to I-25. It is unknown at this time if the suspect crashed or if police caused the crash.

Thornton police said the man was taken into custody with minor injuries. Police have not said what charges the driver will face.