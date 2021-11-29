Thornton High School student joins Astroworld lawsuit

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

THORNTON, Colo, (KDVR) — An 18-year-old Thornton High School student is recovering from serious injuries after going to Travis Scott’s Astroworld event.

Angel Dominguez was given tickets to the Astroworld event in Houston by his mother for his birthday. The concert was not the birthday present he expected.

Dominguez, like many other witnesses to the Astroworld tragedy, realized the space for concert-goers was too small for the gathering crowd according to a lawsuit filed against Scott and Astroworld. Too many bodies in too small a space led to trampling, suffocation and death. Dominguez was among the seriously injured.

The lawsuit claims Dominguez experienced shortness of breath and chest pains more than a week after the festival. He was rushed to the ER where doctors discovered he had a collapsed lung from blunt force trauma he sustained during the concert, according to the lawsuit.

Dominguez and his attorney are seeking $1 million in damages, and according to the suit plan to use video footage on his phone as evidence in the lawsuit.

Dominguez is currently recovering from his injuries through monitored medical treatment.