Thornton grandfather loses home in fire, gets furloughed due to COVID days later

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A Thornton grandfather lost his home and job in a matter of days. Now, friends are calling on the community for support.

Todd Wilson woke up to his home in flames last Saturday morning. He was lucky to escape with a few burns on his body and get his brother out safely, but he believes his home is a total loss.

Several days after his home went up in flames, his income did too. Wilson tells FOX31 he was furloughed Wednesday from his hotel maintenance job due to a COVID-19 business slow down.

He says this is the second time he has been furloughed during the pandemic.

“When it rains it pours I guess they say,” Wilson said, adding “You poke yourself thinking maybe this is as dream but it’s happening.”

With no job and no home, the grandfather chooses to focus on the good in our community and his life.

“I’m trying to look at the bright side I guess if there is one,” Wilson said.

His 4-year-old grandson is a light in his life. He looks forward to being able to hug him again soon although all of his toys including his kid-sized monster truck burned in the fire too.

Friends helped Wilson put together a GoFundMe during this difficult time, especially because he didn’t have insurance on his home.