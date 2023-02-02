THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A Thornton mother is struggling with her recovery after a bad vehicle crash.

Trinity Medina was involved in the crash on Jan. 25 at the intersection of 104th Avenue and Irma Drive in Northglenn.

“Our life changed, right then and there,” the young woman said. She suffered injuries to her head and arm.

Her husband and their three sons were also in the vehicle.

“I’m glad it was me, and not the kids,” she said.

How to help the Medina family

Medina said that because of her injuries, she temporarily cannot care for her children. Her husband, Christian, has had to take a leave of absence from his job to take care of the family 24/7.

The family has established a GoFundMe account to help with their expenses.

For now, Medina hopes, time heals all.

“I’m taking my kids somewhere nice,” she added. “I told ‘em once I get better, I owe them everything.”

The Northglenn Police Department confirmed the crash and said the other driver was cited.