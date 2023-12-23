DENVER (KDVR) — One person died after a shooting early Saturday morning in the parking lot of a Thornton business, according to police.

A suspect, 26-year-old Victor Salazar-Guarache, was arrested.

The shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. in the 16000 block of Grant Street, in the parking lot of a Topgolf location.

Thornton police said there was a disturbance between a couple of employees at the business. The suspect, Salazar-Guarache, allegedly shot another man, a 22-year-old.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Topgolf told FOX31 that it was deeply saddened by the incident, and was cooperating with law enforcement.

The venue was closed on Saturday, and the company said it was offering counseling services to employees.

The investigation was ongoing.