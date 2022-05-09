THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The aunt of a woman killed in a suspected drunk driving crash is speaking out as her family grieves. Four others were injured in the crash, including three children. All of the victims are members of the same family.

The Thornton Police Department is investigating the deadly collision near 84th Avenue and Washington Street. It happened Sunday night.

Erin Amsdill, 30, was killed in the crash allegedly caused by an impaired driver.

“I think what we’re really going to miss the most about Erin is her positive light and her energy,” said Jaime Perez, Erin’s aunt who lives in Arizona.

“He took a beautiful life from a beautiful family,” Perez said.

Perez said the three kids and Erin’s common-law husband, Matthew Quintana, were also in the car.

“One minute [Matthew is] OK,” Perez said. “The next minute he’s just crying. These guys have been together since they were kids … All three children went to the hospital. They were all finally released.”

Luckily, the children suffered only minor injuries in what is being described as a horrific crash.

“[Erin] was trapped,” Perez said. “[The truck] hit the passenger side really bad.”

Police arrested the driver of a truck, who is suspected of driving under the influence. Police have not yet revealed the identity of the suspected DUI driver.