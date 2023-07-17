THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A husband and wife told the Problem Solvers that they have been trying to get their apartment complex to fix their broken air conditioner since May.

“I’ve brought it to their attention that I am three months pregnant,” Yadeli Martinez said.

She and her husband said they started renting at the Avens Point Apartments back in September. They said that come May they tried to turn on the AC and all it did was blow out warm air. They said they notified the leasing office.

But then a few days later, with no fix they said they tried to turn it on again and this time nothing happened.

“It won’t turn on at all and it gets super hot in here all the time,” Yadeli Martinez said.

The couple said they have reached out to management at Avens Point several times. They told FOX31 they’ve left voicemails, gone down to the office and submitted several work orders. The couple had screenshots of those work orders that started back on May 27.

“We just get told they are working on it but nothing gets done,” Yadeli Martinez said. “But no one has stopped by to look at the unit.”

The frustrated wife said the other worry is that she is three and a half months pregnant and her body temperature is already running high.

“It’s not a safe environment to be in that hot for that long,” Yadeli Martinez said.

The Problem Solvers went to the couple’s unit on Monday to interview them. When the FOX31 crew showed up, the inside of their unit was 80 degrees. Per FOX31’s request to hear better, the couple turned off the portable cooling fan they had on. The interview lasted 10 minutes and by the end, the temperature had reached 84 degrees inside.

“I understand management has changed but it’s been an ongoing issue,” Ricardo Martinez said.

The Problem Solvers reached out to Avens Point a few hours prior to interviewing the couple. The representative with the management company, Security Properties, told the Problem Solvers it recently took over the property and would be looking into the issue.

“It’s hard living like this, it’s horrible,” Ricardo Martinez said.

As the interview was wrapping up, two maintenance workers showed up at the door and said they were there to look at the AC.

A few hours later the couple told FOX31 that a representative with Security Properties reached out offering them a hotel for the night and said the AC unit would be fixed Tuesday.

“It’s crazy how quickly they’re trying to address it all of a sudden!” Yadeli Martinez said. “We can’t thank you enough for helping us finally get through to them!”

The couple said in an attempt to keep the unit cool they’ve purchased a $200 portable cooler along with blackout curtains. They asked the management company if they would be paid back for those purchases because the couple said the unit would have been unlivable without them.

The Martinezs will spend the night at the hotel and hope the AC unit will be fully working come Tuesday.