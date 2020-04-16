Thornton couple charged with child abuse and drug offenses

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) – A Colorado couple, Zaiqiao Feng (48) and Liu Mei Li (40), were arrested in Thornton on Wednesday.

Both adults are being charged with two counts of child abuse, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and cultivation of marijuana. Feng and Li were advised of the charges Thursday morning.

The announcement, from District Attorney Dave Young and the Thornton Police Department, comes after it was determined that the couple left their 7-year-old daughter home alone before leaving the country earlier this month.

The North Metro Task Force executed a search warrant at the couple’s residence and found a large marijuana grow operation.

The suspects were detained at the Mexico/California border while re-entering the U.S. on April 3 with their 2-year-old daughter.

Bond is set at $50,000, with supervised release and GPS monitoring.

Formal advisement is set for April 21.