Thornton councilor’s residency questioned over Alamosa home

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Thornton’s city council was still presenting evidence late Tuesday night over whether one of their colleagues was eligible to stay on the governing body.

The drama stemmed from questions surrounding the councilwoman’s primary residence. Phillips owns homes in Thornton and Alamosa, but some of her council colleagues were calling on her to prove where she really lives.

Some councilmembers were concerned that Phillips was holding the title in Thornton while living four hours away, but the councilwoman said the move was a part of a plan to get rid of her.

“This is an opportunity for them to work really hard a vacate the seat,” Phillips told FOX31 ahead of the council meeting Tuesday night. “It’s no secret that the relationship with myself and the mayor and the mayor pro tem has not been good.”

Phillips, an attorney, took a job as a director for a program in the San Luis Valley last July. She said she got a place down there because buying property is more affordable than renting.

“I’m also licensed to practice in D.C. I’ve done a lot of work in Aspen as well,” Phillips said. “I know where they are coming from. It has nothing to do with the residency, it’s a power grab. It’s political. Certainly, there’s nothing wrong with council members working outside of the City of Thornton.”

But there could be something wrong with living​ outside the city of Thornton. The mayor pro tem is presented this​ as evidence:

The city’s charter states a councilmember or mayor must be a city resident of the city for at least a year prior to being elected. However, the Alamosa County deed signed by Phillips states that the owner must occupy the property as their principal residence 60 days after the deed is signed unless the lender states otherwise. Mayor Pro Tem Jessica Sandgren said council members have been asking Phillips to answer questions about her residence for months now.

“Just answer the question. If it was purchased as a second home, just bring the rider. If the lender doesn’t care about occupancy requirements, then just bring the letter,” Sandgren said. “It didn’t have to come to this. The questions have been out there for a while, we just haven’t been able to get any answers.”