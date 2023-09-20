DENVER (KDVR) — Is your commute taking longer than normal? You might be sitting in some of the United States’ worst traffic.

FinanceBuzz collected U.S. Census data for the mean commute times of more than 600 cities in the U.S. It ranked cities that have the longest commutes in the nation.

If your commute goes through Thornton, good luck. It’s ranked as the longest commute in Colorado and eighth in the nation.

The average commute time in Thornton is 34.8 minutes, which doesn’t seem crazy long until you compare it to New York City traffic, which is only a few minutes longer at 39.8 minutes.

Top 10 longest commutes in the nation

Poinciana, Florida – 43.2 minutes Apple Valley, California – 42.6 minutes San Tan Valley, Arizona – 40.6 minutes New York City, New York – 39.8 minutes Waldorf, Maryland – 38.2 minutes Dale City, Virginia – 35.9 minutes Atascocita, Texas – 34.9 minutes Thornton, Colorado – 34.8 minutes Jersey City, New Jersey – 34 minutes Malden, Massachusettes – 33.6 minutes

Surprisingly, some of the top cities known for the worst traffic don’t even make the list. While Los Angeles traffic is notoriously brutal, Apple Valley averages as the California city with the worst commute.

Some of the bigger cities like Chicago and Philadelphia average a little bit over 30 minutes, while smaller cities in Alaska and Iowa have commute times under 20 minutes.

Not all of Colorado is in bumper-to-bumper traffic. The Denver commute averages around 24.3 minutes, which is about the same as the national average of 24.4 minutes.

While that’s still a 40-minute round-trip, it’s better than those who drive through Thornton.