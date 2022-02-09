Thornton city councilor ousted for living in Alamosa

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Thornton City Council voted early Wednesday morning to declare a vacancy on the council, removing a councilmember who some argued did not have a primary residence in the city.

Council members voted 5-4 to declare the vacancy. Those who voted yes argued that Jacque Phillips had taken a job and bought a primary residence in Alamosa.

Phillips, an attorney, took a job as a director for a program in the San Luis Valley last July. She said she got a place down there because buying property is more affordable than renting.

The attorney for Phillips argued that she simply had two jobs and two primary residences and had not moved out of Thornton.