THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) – A crash in Thornton initially left two people hospitalized late Friday night, but one of them has since passed away from their injuries.

Officers with the Thornton Police Department responded to reports of a two-car crash near the intersection of Washington Street and 98th Avenue late Friday night.

After arriving around 10:56 p.m., first responders discovered two adult men who needed transport to a nearby hospital.

Shortly thereafter at approximately 11:32 p.m., one of those men passed away at the hospital.

TPD said they do not suspect drug or alcohol-caused impairment to have played a role in this crash.

Traffic was initially impacted in the area but Washington Street near 98th Avenue has since been reopened.

FOX31 will provide updates on this deadly crash, including the identity of the deceased, once officials have made that information public.