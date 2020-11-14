Thompson School District will move all students to remote learning on Nov. 23

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) – Thompson School District (TSD) announced on Friday that it will transition to remote-only learning for all grade levels beginning Nov. 23 and lasting until at least winter break.

TSD outlined four reasons for the change:

The rise in the COVID-19 infection rate in the community

Difficulty providing staff support when staff members must isolate because of COVID-19 exposure

Discontinuity of learning when students and staff are in and out of isolation

The State of Colorado encouraging people to stay at home when possible

TSD said an update on remote-only learning will be announced on Dec. 18. The decision will be based on the status of the pandemic in the community, according to the district.

Classes resume after winter break on Jan. 5, 2021.