DENVER (KDVR) — Another multi-platinum artist is stopping by the Mile High City to play at Ball Arena next August.

Thomas Rhett, also dubbed as “the most reliable maker of number one singles in country music,” is taking his “Home Team Tour” to Denver on Aug. 19, 2023.

“Being on the road is one of my favorite places to be,” said Rhett. “I can’t wait to see the joy on y’alls faces next year and with my buddies Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. We’re definitely gonna have a good time.”

Rhett made a name for himself back in 2013 when he released his number-one hit, “It Goes Like This.” Since then, Rhett has been mixing his southern swagger of county music with pop hooks, R&B grooves, soulful strut, and the anything-goes attitude of rock.

In less than 10 years in the business, Rhett has soared on the charts. According to his website, Rhett has 19 multi-platinum and gold-certified number-one hits, and 12 billion streams on streaming platforms.

Declared “a prince in the genre” of country by USA Today, Rhett was taken home eight ACM awards and five Grammys.

If you are looking to “Slow Down Summer” next August, presale for Rhett’s tour goes on sale Tuesday, Nov. 8. at 12 p.m. Home Team Members and Citi cardmembers will have the first pick during the presale.

General public tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.