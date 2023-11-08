DENVER (KDVR) — With the cold coming in, Red Rocks is ending its concert season. This weekend will host the last four Red Rocks shows of 2023. It’s not too late for one last hurrah.

One of the acts, Madeon, will perform after his initial show on Oct. 29 was postponed due to the weather.

While there is a winter weather advisory in effect on Wednesday, the weather will clear up and all four shows are set to play through the weekend.

You can still attend a show if you want one last taste of Red Rocks before the winter season.

Last Red Rocks concerts of 2023

If you haven’t gotten tickets for this weekend, there are still three shows you can attend.

Red Rocks won’t be hosting shows in the winter, but you can start attending concerts as early as next March. There are already some shows booked for next year.

NEEDTOBREATHE, Jason Mraz with the Colorado Symphony and Mt. Joy are just a few headliners already signed up for 2024.