DENVER (KDVR) — The median price of a Colorado home was over half a million dollars in 2023, and homes cost even more in the Denver metro area, according to a Colorado Association of REALTORS report.

This is over $100,000 higher than the national average, which was a median of $416,000 in September 2023.

While it’s going to be expensive to buy a home in Colorado, there are specific months that are cheaper.

The Colorado Association of REALTORS released its housing market report for 2023. The report looked into the overall market, including new listings, sold listings, average sales price, median sales price and other related measurements.

Among the data, the report revealed how much a single-family home costs each month in the Denver metro area and in the rest of Colorado.

Home sale prices in the Denver metro area

Throughout the seven counties in the Denver metro area, the median sales price was well above $500,000.

Colorado Association of REALTORS provided a graph of the median sales price of a single-family home in 2023 for each month in the Denver metro area.

Based on the data, the cheapest month to buy a home in the Denver metro area in 2023 was December, which totaled a median price of $593,500.

Meanwhile, the most expensive month to buy a home was in June, which had a median price of $625,000.

Home sale price for Colorado

The median sales prices in Colorado overall were much lower than in the Denver metro area.

Colorado Association of REALTORS provided a graph of the median sales price of a single-family home in 2023 for each month in Colorado.

Throughout the entire state, the lowest median home price in Colorado was in January 2023, where a single-family home cost $520,000.

Much like the Denver metro area, June was the highest month for the median home price. Unlike Denver, the highest sales price didn’t surpass $600,000.

The highest sales price totaled $580,000 in June.

These numbers change by year, and the cheapest month in 2023 may not be the cheapest in 2024, but based on a report in September 2023, there are places in Colorado that are less expensive than others.

For a cheaper house near metropolitan amenities, El Paso County had a median home price of $480,000 in September 2023, with Colorado Springs as its seat.

Based on the REALTORS report in September, the Eastern Plains has homes for $300,000 or less.

A total of 10 counties recorded housing prices lower than $200,000, with the lowest median price marked at $102,000 in Otero County.

Based on the statewide report for 2023, it might be cheaper to find a home outside the Denver metro area.