The Quiznos spongmonkeys are back and featured on the sandwich chains homepage.

DENVER (KDVR) — A pair of famous, or perhaps infamous, food mascots is making a return: The Quiznos spongmonkeys.

The mascots, depicted as a small, rat-like animals with misshapen eyes, large human mouths and hats, first debuted in the early 2000s and ran until 2005.

According to a poll on the restaurant’s website, 90% of people currently love the spongmonkeys and are happy about their return.

The mascots’ return is part of a comeback attempt by the Denver-based restaurant franchise.

“We hear you, it’s harder to get to Quiznos these days,” a statement on the company’s website said. “And we miss you too.”

At its peak, Quiznos had thousands of franchised locations across the U.S. Since then, that number has dwindled.

The eatery vowed to return to its roots, which date back to 1981 with its first restaurant in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

That first location was closed and seized by the city earlier this year due to unpaid taxes.

The company said it lost its way and “tried to do too much at once and ended up with thousands of stores shutting down.”

The chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2014 and said it was $570 million in debt at the time.

Along with this mascot revival, Quiznos is asking for people to join in by franchising a location.

“With millions of loyal fans seeking out Quiznos, it’s the right time to bring Quiznos back to your community,” the website said.

There are currently six Quiznos locations in the Denver Metro.