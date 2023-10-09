DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Lottery celebrates the gas station that sold a million-dollar Powerball ticket by giving away free tickets for Monday night’s drawing.

During Wednesday night’s drawing on Oct. 4, the winning numbers were 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and the Powerball 1. While no one struck rich and walked away with a billion dollars, one lucky Colorado lottery ticket holder won a million dollars.

According to the Colorado Lottery, the $1 million winning ticket was sold at the Shell gas station at 5860 S Kipling in Littleton.

Not only did the ticket holder win big, but the retailer that sold the ticket also raked in some cash. If the jackpot-winning ticket is sold, the retailer will get $50,000. For the golden million dollar ticket, the Shell gas station received $2,000.

In honor of the million-dollar win, the Colorado Lottery is celebrating. From 12-1 p.m. Monday, the lottery will be giving out free Powerball tickets for Monday night’s drawing, along with lottery swag and games.

So, head down to Littleton during your lunch break and see if you can win big off of a free ticket. The jackpot now sits at an estimated $1.55 billion.

At its current size, the jackpot ranks as the third-largest in Powerball history and the fourth-largest in U.S. lottery history. It currently sits behind a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California last year, a $1.602 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in Florida in August, and a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot split by three tickets in 2016.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.