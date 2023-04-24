DENVER (KDVR) — Due to high demand, an award-winning Canadian rapper will make a stop in the Mile High City for his highly anticipated 2023 tour.

Drake and 21 Savage will hit the stage at Ball Arena on Sept. 8 as part of the “It’s All a Blur” tour.

Drake originally announced his North American arena tour back in March, but it left many fans disappointed when Denver was not on the original list of locations. However, “Champagne Papi” added multiple new cities to his tour bringing his run to 54 dates.

The “It’s All a Blur” tour is Drake’s first headline run since the “Aubrey & the Three Migos” tour in 2018.

“In the last five years, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent studio album ‘Her Loss’ in collaboration with 21 Savage, which reached number one on the Billboard’s 200 chart and had all 16 songs debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 list,” according to Live Nation Entertainment.

Tickets for the Denver show will go on sale beginning on Wednesday for those with Cash App Card and Sprite presale codes. On Wednesday at 12 p.m., Cash App Cardholders can use the first nine digits of their card to access presale tickets.

The Sprite presale begins on Thursday at 10 a.m. on the beverage’s website.

Additional presales will run throughout the week before the general sale begins on Friday at 12 p.m.