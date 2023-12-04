DENVER (KDVR) — Christmas and Denver are a perfect match. With the cold — and most often snowy — winter climate and nearby mountains, the holiday spirit seems to come naturally to the Mile High City.

So, it may come as no surprise to some that one of the most popular holiday traditions was created in Denver in the 1910s.

Or, at least that’s the legend.

Much like the origin of the cheeseburger, others have been credited with the creation of the first outdoor Christmas lights.

However, the story goes that in 1914, David Dwight Sturgeon — of Sturgeon Electric fame — dipped ordinary bulbs in paint, strung them on a cord, and hung them on a tree outside his ill son’s bedroom window to cheer him up.

The word spread quickly and people started coming from miles away to see the beautiful sight outside the Sturgeon home.

Even if the story is nothing but a Mile High City legend, the love Denver has for outdoor holiday lights is no joke.

There are even public light shows and events for those who can’t — or don’t want to — adorn their houses with lights, with some of them even ranking among the best nationwide.

And, for those new to Denver, there is also a tradition around when you should take down your colorful displays, and it revolves around the National Western Stock Show that takes place in the city every January.

While some of the details on exactly where and when the tradition began have been lost to time, essentially, Denverites should not take their lights and decorations down until the end of the stock show, which will run until Jan. 21 next year.

Thankfully, the people of Denver no longer have to dip each bulb in paint before hanging them up, which makes creating colorful outdoor light displays much less of a hassle than in 1914.