BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – The suspicious object, responsible for the Friday night closure of a large portion of U.S. 36 and the subsequent evacuations of several nearby residences, was identified over the weekend by the Boulder County Regional Bomb Team.

According to the City of Boulder, a Colorado State Patrol trooper reported to Boulder dispatch the discovery of what he thought to be a pipe bomb along U.S. 36 near Baseline Road. Evacuations of six nearby homes began shortly after 6:30 p.m. and were held in place for a few hours.

After both eastbound and westbound U.S. 36 traffic was shut down near the scene, the bomb team proceeded to disrupt the device after not being able to identify what the device was.

The bomb team proceeded to test the device over the weekend and revealed that the device was a modified Ignite weighted jump rope. The handles of the exercise equipment were heavily wrapped in steel bar duct tape.

If you have any information on this case, reach out to Detective E. Quayle at 720-564-2078 using the case reference number 22-3255. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.