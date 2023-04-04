DENVER (KDVR) — More than 4,000 people shared their votes in the Big Burger Bracket, with more than 22,200 votes tallied through six rounds. A champion has been declared after an intense final round of voting.

The final matchup was Bud’s Café & Bar vs. Bob’s Atomic Burgers. With 57% of the vote in the final round, the 2023 Big Burger Bracket champion is Bud’s Café & Bar in Sedalia.

Bud’s Café & Bar started out at number 14 overall in the initial ranking before voting began.

Bud’s Café & Bar

Bud’s Café & Bar is located about 25 miles south of Denver at 5453 Manhart Ave. in Sedalia.

The Google description of the café says, “Bare-bones joint popular for its hamburgers offered with pickles, onion & chips, plus beer & liquor.”

What do Google reviewers say?

There are more than 1,000 reviews on Google for Bud’s Café & Bar.

Here’s a look at what some reviewers said:

“Cash only bar that has been serving the people delicious burgers since 1948! Burgers & Beer done right! The rules are as simple as their menu. Cash only. No Fries. 4 options between single and double hamburger or cheeseburger,” Matt Shared.

“Simple and wonderful. The perfect ratio of cheese to burger, no fries.. but they aren’t necessary. $5, great hospitality, and a crave-able burger. Be back soon!” Logan shared.

“Very satisfying no frills double cheeseburger, you get chips and a drink, and a side of onions and pickles. I know it sounds pretty basic, but sometimes that’s all you need,” Ron explained.

“They weren’t kidding. These burgers are some of the best I’ve ever tasted! Don’t ask for fries, they only make incredible burgers and serve them with chips, onions and pickles, as well as other condiments. So juicy and good!” Deanna explained.

How was the bracket order chosen?

The initial 64 places were selected through Google reviews in early March. A search was done for the highest rated burgers in each Colorado county. Any location which had at least 4.5 stars and 900 total reviews was included in the bracket. Any restaurants with more than one location were included once on the bracket, using the highest-ranked location.

Which burgers made it into the bracket?

Here is a look at the 64 restaurants that made the bracket, based on the above criteria. They were organized by highest rated first.

There were six different rounds of voting that started on March 28. Voting ended on April 3 at 11:59 p.m.