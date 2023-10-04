DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for a new playlist, try out what everyone in Colorado is listening to. A study found Colorado’s favorite genre and song, and the results are not exactly surprising.

WorldList Finder sorted through Google searches from January 2019 to July 2023 to find the 20 most popular songs in the main music genres.

Colorado’s most searched genre was EDM, which can be heard at almost any Denver bar open past 11 p.m.

WorldList Finder then looked at which song lyrics were searched in each state at a higher rate than national averages.

Across all the states, “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen was America’s most searched song lyrics.

“Hotel California” by the Eagles, “Lose Yourself” by Eminem, “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson, and “Jolene” by Dolly Parton were the top five most searched songs.

While these songs range in genre, Colorado’s search results reflect the city’s favorite genre, EDM.

Colorado’s most popular song is “Cinema” by Benny Benassi. This song made Billboard’s list of the top EDM love songs of all time earlier this year.

However, this high-energy song didn’t hit the search result charts anywhere else in the U.S.

The most popular EDM songs in the U.S. are “Titanium” by David Guetta, “We Found Love” by Rihanna and “Closer” by The Chainsmokers.

The EDM genre had the most popularity throughout the Western U.S.

In the entire U.S., rap lyrics are the most searched genre of lyrics. However, the genre searches differed from state-to-state ranging from country to metal.

Next time you’re on the aux, you’ll probably have the most luck with EDM. Put on “Cinema” and see what the crowd thinks, but only do this if you’re with West Coasters, otherwise, you might have better luck with rap.