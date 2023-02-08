DENVER (KDVR) — Love is in the air and Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. If you are looking to spend some quality time with your better half or interested in binging something to get in the holiday spirit, we have you covered.

According to Google Trends data, the most popular romantic comedy in the United States is “Crazy Rich Asians.”

“This contemporary romantic comedy, based on a global bestseller, follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family,” IMDB said.

Most popular romantic comedy in Colorado

CompariTech used Google Trends to search rom-coms in each state. The top rom-com in Colorado, according to the data, is “Crazy Rich Asians.”

“We looked to see which movie was a rising topic in the related topics section over the past five years. Rising topics are the top related search terms users looking at rom-coms also searched for over the past year and saw the biggest influx in searches during that period,” CompariTech said.

Here is a look rom-coms that were popular in other states:

According to IMDb, the most popular rom-com of all time is “Pretty Woman.”