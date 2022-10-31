DENVER (KDVR) — The spookiest holiday of the year has arrived. Monday is Halloween. From ghosts and goblins to superheroes and royalty, costumes of all types will be sported across Colorado tonight.
But what is the most popular Halloween costume?
Mark Strotman, analyst for Bookies.com, used Google Trends data to find out what the top Halloween costume is for each state for this year.
According to the data, the top costume in Colorado is “Mortal Kombat.” The newest version was released in 2021.
“MMA fighter Cole Young seeks out Earth’s greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe,” IMDB shared.
Here is a look at the full list, according to Strotman:
- Alabama – Shaggy (Scooby Doo)
- Alaska – Little Red Riding Hood
- Arizona – Bonnie & Clyde
- Arkansas – Kim Possible
- California – Maleficent
- Colorado – Mortal Kombat
- Connecticut – Baby Yoda
- Delaware – Ariel/Little Mermaid
- Florida – Harley Quinn
- Georgia – Squid Games
- Hawaii – Stranger Things
- Idaho – Mad Hatter
- Illinois – Ted Lasso
- Indiana – PowerPuff Girls
- Iowa – Daphne (Scooby Doo)
- Kansas – Playboy Bunny
- Kentucky – Fairy
- Louisiana – Austin Powers
- Maine – Thing One (Dr. Suess)
- Maryland – Wednesday (Adams Family)
- Massachusetts – Dorothy (Wizard of Oz)
- Michigan – Tinkerbell
- Minnesota – Where’s Waldo
- Mississippi – Cruella de Vil
- Missouri – Pennywise
- Montana – Joker
- Nebraska – The Purge
- Nevada – Playboy Bunny
- New Hampshire – Harley Quinn
- New Jersey – Michael Myers
- New Mexico – Lola Bunny
- New York – Hugh Hefner
- North Carolina – Cleopatra
- North Dakota – Velma (Scooby Doo)
- Ohio – The Incredibles
- Oklahoma – Little Red Riding Hood
- Oregon – Gypsy
- Pennsylvania – Scream
- Rhode Island – Tinker Bell
- South Carolina – Jason (Friday The 13th)
- South Dakota – Chucky
- Tennessee – Michael Myers
- Texas – Princess Leia
- Utah – Jack Sparrow
- Vermont – Top Gun
- Virginia – Michael Myers
- Washington – Kim Possible
- West Virginia – Beth Dutton (Yellowstone)
- Wisconsin – Pirate
- Wyoming – Vampire
When it comes to trick-or-treating Monday evening, the Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting dry and clear conditions with temperatures falling through the 50s and into the 40s. A light jacket might be a good addition to any costume.