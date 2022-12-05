DENVER (KDVR) — While there is a great debate about whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie, it’s actually the most popular Christmas movie in Arkansas.

Wishlisted recently ran the top 25 Christmas movies of all-time from IMDb through Google Trends and eight movies surfaced to the top as the most popular in the United States.

Here are those movies:

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

It’s a Wonderful Life

Die Hard

The Shop around the Corner

Edward Scissorhands

Gremlins

Love Actually

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is the most popular Christmas movie for 40 states, including Colorado, according to the study by Wishlisted.

Here are the top 10 Christmas movies of all-time, according to IMDb:

It’s a Wonderful Life Die Hard A Christmas Carol Home Alone Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation A Christmas Story Miracle on 34th Street Elf Gremlins

The least popular Christmas movie on IMDb’s top 100 is Jack Frost.