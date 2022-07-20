DENVER (KDVR) — A summer heat wave has settled into parts of Colorado, driving temperatures up into the triple digits.

It has been a hot start to the summer in Denver. So far in 2022, the city has recorded four days at 100 degrees or above: June 11, July 9, July 10, and July 18.

While Denver might be hot, it is not the hottest place in Colorado. That record belongs to La Junta.

La Junta’s average annual temperature is 54.8 degrees, just beating out Las Animas, which averages a yearly temperature of 54.7 degrees.

The hottest official all-time temperature in Colorado is 115 degrees, which was recorded at the John Martin Dam on July 20, 2019.

In contrast, if you are looking for a place to cool down during this heat wave, Fraser is considered to be the coldest town in Colorado, with an average temperature of 36.2 degrees since 2000, according to data from the National Weather Service.

