DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a day with high temperatures near 70 degrees. While the weather might not have you thinking about snow, Tuesday is actually the average date of the first snowfall in Denver.

While Denver does not currently have snow in the short-term forecast, the mountains will see the first significant snowfall of the season Saturday night and Sunday.

The Pinpoint Weather team said Denver could see the first hard freeze of the season next week.

The first measurable snowfall of the 2021 season did not arrive until Dec. 10, which is the latest first snowfall on record.

On the flip side, the first measurable snowfall of the 2020 winter season came on Sept. 8, which is tied for the second earliest snowfall on record.

Average snowfall in Denver

Here’s a look at the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the National Weather Service:

January: 6.5 inches

6.5 inches February: 7.8 inches

7.8 inches March: 11.5 inches

11.5 inches April: 8.8 inches

8.8 inches May: 1.7 inches

1.7 inches June: Trace

Trace July: 0 inches

0 inches August: 0 inches

0 inches September: 1 inch

1 inch October: 4.1 inches

4.1 inches November: 7.4 inches

7.4 inches December: 8 inches

The Pinpoint Weather team said a rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter.

First snowfalls in Denver for the last 10 years

Here’s a look at the list of the first snowfalls during the last 10 years from the National Weather Service:

Dec. 10, 2021 Sept. 8, 2020 Oct. 10, 2019 Oct. 6, 2018 Oct. 9, 2017 Nov. 17, 2016 Nov. 5, 2015 Nov. 11, 2014 Oct. 18, 2013 Oct. 5, 2012

What defines Denver’s first snowfall? According to the NWS, the snow must be measurable. The NWS considers one-tenth of an inch or more of snowfall as measurable snow.