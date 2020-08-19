‘This is the best kept secret in Denver’; Tuition-free carpentry school helps those hoping to better themselves

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver non-profit construction school is offering free tuition for those wishing to enter the carpentry field.

At the Colorado Homebuilding Academy in Denver the first thing you will hear are the sounds of construction. For 31-year-old Gabriel Lara, they are the sounds of success.

“The teachers are great, all the skills that they teach you, the hands-on with the power tools,” he said.

Lara’s second favorite thing about the CHA is the cost of tuition, which is free.

“This is the best kept secret in Denver,” Colorado Homebuilding Academy director Damon DiFabio said.

Skilled carpenters are at such a high demand that tuition is waived.

“We are supported by local builders, foundations, grants,” DiFabio said.

The free tuition offer is not for the do-it-yourselfers, it’s for men and women who want to be gainfully employed in the industry.

“I’ve been to school twice already and I really had to think about the second time because I was already in debt for the first time, what I liked is that it was free,” the single dad said.

In addition to building a great career, Lara is building a better future for himself and his 11-year-old daughter, Leticia.

“She is really proud of me,” Lara said.