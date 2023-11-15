DENVER (KDVR) — A Thanksgiving meal will cost less than last year, but that’s not saying much.

The American Farm Bureau Federation conducted its 38th annual survey and calculated the national average using the best possible price (excluding deals) from all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

In 2023, the prices for Thanksgiving dinner will be less expensive than last year, but still more expensive than any other previous year.

Cost of Thanksgiving (Courtesy of American Farm Bureau Federation)

The cost of Thanksgiving has been steadily rising for the past 20 years. In 2003, the survey estimated a Thanksgiving meal would cost $36.28. Last year, the price of Thanksgiving doubled from 2003.

In 2022, a Thanksgiving feast for 10 reached an all-time high at an estimated cost of $64.05 and was updated to $81.30 when adding additional Thanksgiving items like green beans and potatoes.

Last year’s Thanksgiving was estimated to be a record high. The cost of Thanksgiving is down this year, but not by much.

This year, the Farm Bureau expects a Thanksgiving meal to cost $61.17.

Individual prices for 2023

Farm Bureau recorded the individual prices for each Thanksgiving dish and compared it to 2022.

16-pound turkey: $27.35 or $1.71 per pound (down 5.6%)

14 ounces of cubed stuffing mix: $3.77 (down 2.8%)

2 frozen pie crusts: $3.50 (down 4.9%)

Half pint of whipping cream: $1.73 (down 22.8%)

1 pound of frozen peas: $1.88 (down 1.1%)

1 dozen dinner rolls: $3.84 (up 2.9%)

Misc. ingredients to prepare the meal: $3.95 (down 4.4%)

30-ounce can of pumpkin pie mix: $4.44 (up 3.7%)

1 gallon of whole milk: $3.74 (down 2.6%)

3 pounds of sweet potatoes: $3.97 (up .3%)

1-pound veggie tray (carrots & celery): $.90 (up 2.3%)

12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries: $2.10 (down 18.3%)

The price for most of the items is down from last year, including turkey which is the big ticket item.

The only ingredients that increased in price are the dinner rolls, pumpkin pie mix, sweet potatoes and veggie tray, which usually don’t cost much to begin with.

Expect to spend less than last year, but more than any other year.