‘This is an incredibly important shopping moment’: Local retailers hoping for holiday turnout

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s that time of year that shoppers would typically hit the mall for holiday shopping and store owners are hoping that this year, that’s still the case.

“This is an incredibly important shopping moment,” said Jeannie McFarland Johnson, Director of Marketing and Communications for Cherry Creek North.

According to Christopher Chavez with the Small Business Administration, many small businesses and locally owned restaurants earn upwards of 50% of total revenues between the period of Thanksgiving and New Year’s.

“If they have to shut down or limit the number of people that can shop or dine at their store it’s going to be a significant burden and financial problem for those businesses,” said Chavez. “A majority of these businesses have already used up their paycheck protection program loan money.”

As over a dozen Colorado counties moved into Level Red this weekend, store owners hope it doesn’t further progress into ‘level purple’ which would completely shut down in-person shopping.

Under level red, retail stores can operate at 50% capacity with increased curb-side pickup and delivery. Dedicated senior and at-risk hours are encouraged.

“I know there are some retailers that make 90% of their business during this fourth quarter time,” said Farland Johnson.

Businesses like ‘Moore for Life’ in Cherry Creek have already noticed less shoppers in the area with the closure of indoor dining for the local restaurants, which happened Friday.

“When the restaurants had to close, the traffic suddenly was not there.” said Michael Moore. “The parking lots were empty, the streets in front of the stores were empty as well.”

However, Moore said Sunday he started to notice less shoppers in Cherry Creek in the beginning of November.

“It just seemed like everything happened at one time, it was like a snowball effect of what was going on here in Cherry Creek North.”

Cherry Creek North Business Improvement District hopes that the new installation of “Winter Wanderland” will safely attract more foot traffic to the area this holiday, where visitors are invited to stroll the vast open-air sidewalks of the neighborhood quaintly decorated for the holidays and discover shops, bites and lights throughout the entire district.