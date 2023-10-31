DENVER (KDVR) — One of Colorado’s oldest hotels sits on the Western Slope, and it is welcoming guests back in November.

The Historic Hotel Melrose sits in the heart of downtown Grand Junction. The building is the sole survivor of the 12 original buildings in the area, and it was opened back in 1908.

After undergoing some renovations, the hotel is reopening on Nov. 1.

According to the hotel’s website, there are 18 rooms and each of them has an individual personality.

“The charm of the Victorian era awaits you at the Historical Melrose Hotel, one of the most beautiful, romantic and historic lodging destinations in Western Colorado. The Melrose Hotel has been tastefully and lovingly refurbished with antique furnishings,” said the hotel on its website.

The new owners are both locals of the Western Slope and attended Colorado Mesa University. Danielle Zimmerman, co-owner of Fort + Home, and her husband Jeff spoke to FOX31’s sister station, KREX in Grand Junction, and said they wanted to add new, modern features while maintaining the Hotel Melrose’s history.

Aside from its nod to the Victorian era, the hotel is also known to have a sinister past.

In 2019, the cast of the Travel Channel’s show “Ghost Adventures” investigated the historic hotel.

In season 16, episode 2, Zac Bagans and his crew traveled to Grand Junction and spent the night in the Historic Melrose Hotel. According to the show, the hotel is plagued by dark spirits that seem to only target men.

“The vicious entities seem to target only men and may have even been responsible for a brutal murder involving the hotel’s previous owners,” said the Travel Channel.

Whether you are looking for a spooky stay just in time for the Day of the Dead, or are looking for a unique stay on the Western Slope, the Historic Hotel Melrose is looking forward to serving guests once again.