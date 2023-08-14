DENVER (KDVR) — It’s official, almost. Colorado likely has a new record for the largest hailstone that has ever fallen in the state.

On Aug. 8, Yuma County on the Eastern Plains recorded over 2 inches of rain and two tornados.

As of Monday, that storm also produced what is unofficially the largest hailstone in state history with a 5.25-inch piece of hail landing near Idalia. A storm chaser that was near Idalia along U.S. 36 during the storm found the hailstone that measured over 5 inches in diameter.

The measurements of the stone indicate that it will likely be the new record with diameter and length but not weight and volume. An official ruling will come after Monday’s measurements are compared to photos taken during the storm last week.

What was the previous record for the largest hailstone?

On Aug. 14, 2019, a family north of Bethune called the NWS to come and measure a possible record-breaking hailstone.

The Colorado state climatologist measured the hailstone using calipers, which can measure to the hundredth of an inch. According to the NWS, the hailstone measured 4.83 inches in diameter at its widest point. The hailstone also weighed 8.5 ounces.

Record-breaking hailstone recorded on Aug. 14, 2019 measured 4.83 inches with a caliper. (NWS) Record-breaking hailstone recorded on Aug. 14, 2019 compared to a softball (NWS) 8.5 ounces, the weight of the record-breaking hailstone recorded on Aug. 14, 2019. (NWS)

After the official measurement, it was confirmed to be the largest hailstone ever recorded in Colorado.

That record lasted exactly four years before this year’s hailstone embedded itself into history.

