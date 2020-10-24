‘This fire is throwing everything it could come up with,’ weather conditions create more issues

GRANBY, Colo. (KDVR) — Windy weather conditions are posing a big threat on the East Troublesome Fire Saturday. There’s a red flag fire warning in effect with a winter weather advisory on the way.

Hot spot flare ups are visible along Highway 40 in Granby and Hot Sulpher Springs.

“This fire is throwing everything it could come up with,” East Troublesome Fire Public Information Officer Chris Joyner said, adding “The fire is dictating how we are going to be able to fight it with winds like this because we can’t get air resources in with gusts like this.”

Joyner tells FOX31 conditions leave officials no choice but to keep roadblocks in place Saturday and anxious residents out.

“It’s just one of those mother nature’s things that hurts,” Grand Lake resident Judy Eberly said.

Judy Eberly is hurting deeply right now as she waits to return to Grand Lake where she’s lived for 20 years.

“I don’t believe there’s anything left, we were told there was nothing left,” Eberly said.

Eberly received new pictures Saturday confirming her home has burned to ashes in the East Troublesome Fire.

“We called it our little piece of paradise right on the Colorado River, big beautiful trees and we had done our logging like we were supposed to,” she said, adding “Devastation, yeah, that’s the best I can say if I say much more you’ll see tears.”

Eberly says the Grand Lake community is one big family facing a lot of hurt right now.

“Everybody’s just going to have to rally together and make it happen because love is community.”