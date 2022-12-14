DENVER (KDVR) — The holiday season is a busy time for many people. You might find yourself stopping at a fast-food restaurant to get a bite to eat during the hustle and bustle.

Betsperts recently put out a list of the most popular fast-food restaurant for each state. The company said they used the top 30 fast food restaurants from Wikipedia and then used Google data to find out the most popular one in each state.

The most popular fast-food restaurant in Colorado, according to the data from Betsperts, is Starbucks.

In fact, Starbucks is the most popular fast-food restaurant in 24 states, followed by McDonald’s in 22 states, and Chick-fil-A in four states.

Betsperts said in Colorado, there are a total of four fast-food restaurants per 10,000 people across the state.